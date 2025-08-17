Former AEW Champion Walks Away with $100,000 on Collision

A major star overcame great odds and won $100,000 tonight on AEW Collision. She will now be joining the list of other stars on the roster who have won similar matches for the big cash prize.Tonight's match featured a women's four-way match. The likes of Kris Statlander, Julia Hart, Anna Jay, and Penelope Ford clashed in the ring as they were vying for the prize money. This was not Stat's first time competing for the $100,000 cash prize, as she had been part of a similar match on AEW Dynamite last month. Unfortunately, she lost, and Thekla stole a win to claim the reward.Tonight's match proved to be a matter of choosing your moments, as neither woman could easily go for the win with three other competitors to worry about. Eventually, Kris Statlander was able to find an open opportunity after Penelope Ford and Anna Jay took each other out at the entrance ramp.The former AEW TBS Champion managed to isolate Julia Hart in the middle of the ring and go for a leg scissor submission hold. This was not her usual way of winning a match, but she was able to make Hart tap out and become $100,000 richer.Post-match, the rest of the Triangle of Madness came out to blindside Statlander. It was a three-on-one assault until Queen Aminata came out for the save. Anna Jay and Penelope Ford were able to find their bearings and joined the brawl. They weren't the last to come out, as the likes of Tay Melo and Megan Bayne came out as well.This was a five-on-four assault in favor of the heels. To everyone's surprise, Harley Cameron came out to even the odds with a metal wrench in hand. This was her first appearance since AEW All In: Texas.It is clear by this point that several names on the AEW women's roster can't stand each other, and there has yet to be a way to resolve the chaos. This could lead to a multi-woman match to settle this once and for all.