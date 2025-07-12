[Watch] Harley Cameron returns at AEW All In; gets revenge on two stars

One of AEW's popular stars, Harley Cameron, made her return at All In 2025 to seek retribution on two top stars. Harley was out of action for nearly two months before returning.
On an episode of AEW Dynamite in May, Harley Cameron teamed with Anna Jay to take on the team of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a no-disqualification tag match. Megan and Penelope broke Harley's nose in the match, which forced her to be out of action for several weeks.
During the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at the AEW All In 2025 event, Harley Cameron showed up but not as a competitor. Cameron exacted revenge on Penelope Ford for breaking her nose by pushing her down the ropes and by distracting Mgan Bayne as well. Harley appeared during the Casino Gauntlet wearing a cat mask.
The clip of Harley Cameron's return can be watched below:
Aside from her revenge, Harley Cameron also helped her friends, Anna Jay and Tay Melo, to gain the upper hand in the Women's Casino Gauntlet. Harley succeeded in stopping Megan Bayne or Penelope Ford from winning the whole thing, as Athena was the one who won the Gauntlet match.
Only time will tell what's next for Harley Cameron upon her return.
