Newly-signed AEW star has taken Brock Lesnar's finisher 

A newly signed AEW star has already made a big impact in the company. She has now used Brock Lesnar's finisher.

Megan Bayne made a name for herself in Stardom before signing with AEW. She has already raised a lot of eyebrows due to her imposing physique. Bayne recently defeated Hyena Hera in just 85 seconds on the 29th January episode of Collision.

Thunder Rosa defeated Penelope Ford in a singles match this week on Collision. However, things were about to get worse for the former AEW Women's World Champion after the bout. Following the match, Megan Bayne showed up and hit Thunder Rosa with an F-5. This move was made famous by former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate used it as his finisher for several years.

Mariah May doesn't want to face Megan Bayne in AEW

Mariah May has established herself as a top star in the women's division since arriving at AEW. She won the Women's World Championship and has been successful in holding onto it for the past few months. While May has shown that she is quite capable of handling herself in the ring, there is one wrestler she doesn't want to face.

During a recent interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Mariah May said that given her impressive physique, she doesn't want to face Megan Bayne. She also included Kris Statlander in this list of monstrous women she doesn't want to lock horns with.

"Megan Bayne, I never want to see in the ring against me. If she would like to stand next to me or near me or not be around, that’s cool. She’s a very impressive-looking woman. Same goes for [Kris] Statlander. If her and Megan [Bayne], the monstrous women just would like to stay away from me, that would be [great]. I would say give me Anna Jay, but she’s banned. [Asked about Julia Hart.] Again, that’s somebody I just don’t want anything to do with. I think she shot somebody with a bow and arrow? Absolutely not. Let’s not. But also I have a shoe, so if you’d like to try, Julia," May said. [H/T: Fightful]

It looks like Megan Bayne's first big feud in All Elite Wrestling will be against Thunder Rosa.

