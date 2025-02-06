Mariah May refuses to face 26-year-old star in AEW

Mariah May has dominated the ring ever since becoming the AEW Women's World Champion. However, she has refused to face another top star in the company.

Megan Bayne is one of Tony Khan's impressive new signings. The star wrestled in Stardom before joining AEW, with her impressive physique leading to her becoming one of the fastest-rising female stars in the world. She has incredible strength and power which make her an instant threat in the Jacksonville-based promotion's women's division. Therefore, even a current champion doesn't want to face her.

During a recent interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Mariah May said she did not want to face Megan Bayne and reiterated the same for Kris Statlander. In fact, she asked all "monstrous women" like them to stay away from her.

Trending

"Megan Bayne, I never want to see in the ring against me. If she would like to stand next to me or near me or not be around, that’s cool. She’s a very impressive-looking woman. Same goes for [Kris] Statlander. If her and Megan [Bayne], the monstrous women just would like to stay away from me, that would be [great]. I would say give me Anna Jay, but she’s banned. [Asked about Julia Hart.] Again, that’s somebody I just don’t want anything to do with. I think she shot somebody with a bow and arrow? Absolutely not. Let’s not. But also I have a shoe, so if you’d like to try, Julia…," May said." [H/T Fightful]

Mariah May accused Britt Baker of avoiding her

Mariah May has faced quite a few challengers for her AEW Women's World Championship. However, she has yet to face one of the pillars of AEW - Britt Baker. It's unlikely that this dream match will happen any time soon, since Baker has not been seen on TV since November 2024. Additionally, there were reports of backstage heat on Baker which may delay her return.

During the same interview, Mariah took this opportunity to accuse Britt Baker of "avoiding" a match against her. She said she would love a match against Baker and Jamie Hayter.

“Well, Britt Baker’s avoiding me like the plague. I don’t where she is, so I would love to wrestle Britt Baker. For me, watching AEW, I love Jamie Hayter. So if she wants to fix her hair and come back to me and have a shot at this, she can. Every other woman has to earn it, but Jamie Hayter just has to change her hair, and she can have a shot at my world title." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Mariah May will face either Britt Baker or Megan Bayne in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback