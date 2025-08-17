Jon Moxley Approaches Female AEW Star Right in Front of Renee Paquette

One of AEW's most popular female competitors was approached backstage by Jon Moxley during her interview with Renee Paquette. The star in question, Kris Statlander, has been on the radar of the Death Riders for some time now.Statlander was in action this weekend on AEW Collision, where she participated in a four-way match and took on Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay for the prize money of $100K. The former TBS Champion ended up winning the bout and the cash via submission, and was afterward involved in a post-match brawl with Thekla, Skye Blue, and Megan Bayne.Fortunately, Statlander found reinforcements in the form of Tay Melo and the returning Harley Cameron, who returned to chase away the heels. Afterwards, Renee Paquette caught up with Stat and Harley backstage and asked Kris what she planned to do with her hard-fought prize money. The interview, however, was interrupted by Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, who had defeated JetSpeed earlier in the show.The One True King seemingly voiced his approval of Statlander's recent success and renewed sense of confidence before walking away. Yuta also complimented his former Best Friends stablemate's performance and even offered her an unreciprocated fist bump before leaving.It remains to be seen if Kris Statlander is on her way to officially aligning with the Death Riders on AEW programming.