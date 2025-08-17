Ghost of Jon Moxley's past haunts him on AEW Collision, but there's a twist!

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was hit with a familiar move on Collision, but was able to avoid a massive setback. The moment took place during a tag team encounter on the Saturday night program.On the latest episode of Collision, Jon Moxley teamed up with Wheeler Yuta to take on Kevin Knight and &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey of JetSpeed. The animosity between The Death Riders and JetSpeed has been growing for the past few weeks. The tag team bout on tonight's show was action-packed, with Marina Shafir also getting involved.Toward the end of the contest, Moxley was haunted by a ghost from the past, the Busaiku Knee. The move was popularized by Moxley's longtime rival, Bryan Danielson. Wheeler Yuta was about to hit the Busaiku Knee on Kevin Knight, but inadvertently struck Moxley, taking him out of the match.Despite the mix-up, Wheeler Yuta managed to get the win for his team by hitting a low blow on Knight from behind. Jon Moxley being hit with the Busaiku Knee was seemingly a reference to his barbaric rivalry with Bryan Danielson last year.Only time will tell where The Death Riders' story is going after what happened on Collision.