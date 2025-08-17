  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • Ghost of Jon Moxley's past haunts him on AEW Collision, but there's a twist!

Ghost of Jon Moxley's past haunts him on AEW Collision, but there's a twist!

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 17, 2025 01:07 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley on AEW Collision (Image source: AEW on X)

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was hit with a familiar move on Collision, but was able to avoid a massive setback. The moment took place during a tag team encounter on the Saturday night program.

Ad

On the latest episode of Collision, Jon Moxley teamed up with Wheeler Yuta to take on Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey of JetSpeed. The animosity between The Death Riders and JetSpeed has been growing for the past few weeks. The tag team bout on tonight's show was action-packed, with Marina Shafir also getting involved.

Toward the end of the contest, Moxley was haunted by a ghost from the past, the Busaiku Knee. The move was popularized by Moxley's longtime rival, Bryan Danielson. Wheeler Yuta was about to hit the Busaiku Knee on Kevin Knight, but inadvertently struck Moxley, taking him out of the match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Despite the mix-up, Wheeler Yuta managed to get the win for his team by hitting a low blow on Knight from behind. Jon Moxley being hit with the Busaiku Knee was seemingly a reference to his barbaric rivalry with Bryan Danielson last year.

Only time will tell where The Death Riders' story is going after what happened on Collision.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications