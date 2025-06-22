Major AEW star refuses to join Death Riders; but there is a twist 

One of AEW's most popular names from its women's division has once again declined an offer to join the Death Riders. Her refusal, however, brought the star in question - Kris Statlander - face to face with the leader of the group, All Elite World Champion Jon Moxley himself.

Statlander has not been in action since she defeated her former friend Willow Nightingale last month, with an unexpected assist from the Death Riders. Although her efforts to regain the former TBS Champion's trust and friendship did not succeed, she did cross paths with her old Best Friends stablemate Wheeler Yuta earlier this month, who seemingly tried to offer Stat a place in the Jon Moxley-led faction.

Even though she turned down the offer at Summer Blockbuster, Yuta approached Statlander once again this week on AEW Collision, interrupting the 29-year-old's rant against Nightingale and her comments about her recent in-ring absence. Once again, Kris rejected Wheeler, even physically shoving him away, but as she turned to leave, she ran into AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The One True King shared a few words of advice with Statlander, urging her not to let others determine her worth.

Although Kris Statlander did not respond to Moxley, it is possible that his remarks could change her mind with respect to joining the ranks of the Death Riders.

