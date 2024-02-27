10-time champion announces he won’t wrestle for AEW following return

A ten-time champion has just announced that he will not wrestle for AEW despite making a return to the company. This star left the Jacksonville-based company last year but has now returned.

The name in question is none other than QT Marshall. Marshall, who is a well-respected name in the AEW locker room, left his role as Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination last year but has now made a shocking return.

He took to X/Twitter to announce that he was present backstage at Collision and that it was fun. When a fan commented on how fit he looked, he had the following to share:

“I’m not wrestling at AEW. The fans didn’t like me out there so I’m going to wrestle everywhere else. I’m a man of the people.”

Under this new deal with the Jacksonville-based company, Marshall will be able to wrestle for other companies except WWE.

AEW star QT Marshall showed support for Cody Rhodes after the 2024 Royal Rumble fiasco

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and was involved in a dilemma on whom to challenge. The American Nightmare ended up choosing Roman Reigns as his opponent after initially giving up his spot to The Rock.

Fans did not like it one bit, and social media was abuzz with a hashtag saying, "We Want Cody." QT Marshall also showed his support for Rhodes with a tweet of his own.

"Quick Q&A. I’ll answer 5. Use hashtag #WeWantCody," QT Marshall shared.

It was great to see that despite not being in the same company for more than two years, Marshall still had the same amount of respect for Cody Rhodes. WrestleMania 40 will see Cody take on Roman Reigns in what is going to be a rematch of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

