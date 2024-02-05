Former WWE star shows support for Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40 in a unique way

Another star has shown support for Cody Rhodes by recently using the Twitter hashtag that has been going around in support of The American Nightmare in a unique way. This would be QT Marshall.

The two are reportedly close in real life, and previously worked with each other during their time in AEW. They were both part of The Nightmare Family until Marshall turned away from them and turned heel. After Rhodes departed from AEW, he continued as a heel, which would be the case until he resigned from the promotion late last year.

On Twitter, QT Marshall started a question-and-answer session for his fans. He said that he would only answer five questions, but would only do it if they used '#WeWantCody.' This was the hashtag that has been going around following the events that transpired on WWE SmackDown last week, and Cody Rhodes' attempt to finish his story against Roman Reigns getting pushed back.

"Quick Q&A. I’ll answer 5. Use hashtag #WeWantCody."

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes attacked backstage at live event

It was revealed that at the WWE Knoxville live event last night, Cody Rhodes suffered an attack backstage by a former rival. This would be Shinsuke Nakamura, who seems to not be finished with The American Nightmare yet.

For some time now, the two have been feuding, and they have fought each other in the ring several times, especially during the live shows of WWE over the Holidays. Rhodes was seen being blindsided by the red mist of the King of Strong Style. This was seen as an indication that he still had a bone to pick with him.

Expand Tweet

This prompted Adam Pearce to book a rematch between the two tomorrow on WWE RAW, and he has also added a stipulation, making this a Bull-Rope Match.

It seems that before venturing into more important things, Cody will have to take down Nakamura. It also remains to be seen how his Road to WrestleMania will go down, as nothing is sure about his path at this point.

How do you feel about the booking around Cody Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE