Cody Rhodes takes on long-time rival in brutal stipulation match on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes shocked the WWE Universe last week when he stepped aside on Friday Night SmackDown. The back-to-back Royal Rumble winner told Roman Reigns he'd challenge him one day, but not at WrestleMania 40. His replacement? The Great One, The Rock.

While fans were all wrapping their heads around that situation, Cody was attacked at a house show in Nashville last night. The culprit? None other than the sadistic Shinsuke Nakamura. The two men have been at loggerheads for a while now.

On X/Twitter, Adam Pearce revealed that the rivals would face each other on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. There's a catch, though. This won't be a regular match. We're getting a bull rope match! A gimmick that's synonymous with his father Dusty Rhodes, we'll see The American Nightmare channel The American Dream to finally put Shinsuke Nakamura in the rearview mirror.

Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura: The story so far

In November, after announcing he would be entering the 2024 Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes was blinded by Shinsuke Nakamura's red mist in a surprise attack.

Nakamura has seemingly been trying to steal Cody's "story" with regard to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and has spent months attempting to ruin The American Nightmare's plans. After losing to Cody in a Street Fight on January 8, Nakamura warned him that they weren't finished.

The King of Strong Style will attempt to end Cody's story tomorrow night. It remains to be seen how things pan out.

