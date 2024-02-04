The Rock breaks silence after seemingly taking away Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot

The final moments of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Rock seemingly replace Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania XL. The Brahma Bull has now shared his thoughts regarding the recent turn of events on social media.

Cody Rhodes was present on the blue brand this Friday, where many fans expected him to officially choose Roman Reigns as his opponent for The Showcase of Immortals this year. However, The American Nightmare shocked the wrestling world as he revealed that he would not face Reigns at WrestleMania. Cody went on to introduce The Rock, who had an intense staredown with his real-life cousin for the first time since the latter turned heel.

While The Great One and The Tribal Chief did not exchange any words, they are set to come face-to-face at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, February 8, where the match between the two stars will most likely be confirmed. The Hollywood megastar also addressed the recent developments through a post on X/Twitter. The former WWE Champion thanked Cody and the SmackDown crowd before sending a message to the Head of the Table.

"There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction - undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between the People’s Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, we made magical history in the “magic city”. Thank you WWE and thank you Cody for the love and the house (dream & soulman). Roman, there’s only one head of the table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso."

What the future has in store for The Great One remains to be seen.

The Rock reportedly pushed to replace Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' WWE WrestleMania XL opponent

WWE's decision to go with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL has not been well received by fans. There has been a major outrage on social media since the incident, with stars like Logan Paul also coming to the support of Cody Rhodes.

Recent reports have mentioned that the decision to alter the plans was made just a few days ago, with The Rock heavily pushing for a match against his real-life cousin. As for Cody Rhodes, speculations are he could end up facing Seth Rollins at The Showcase of Immortals this year.

