"We want Cody," says top WWE star on Twitter

A top WWE name has tweeted out his support for Cody Rhodes after last night's SmackDown.

Logan Paul is the current United States Champion and recently retained his belt against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024. The Maverick is doing incredibly well as a heel on WWE TV at present.

Last night, Cody Rhodes made it known that he wasn't going to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He then introduced The Rock, who then had a face-off with The Tribal Chief.

The WWE Universe has since made it clear that they don't want to see The Rock in the main event of 'Mania at the expense of Rhodes. Now, Logan Paul has shared a tweet extending his support for The American Nightmare.

The Rock was booed at a WWE live event following last night's segment with Cody Rhodes

At tonight's live event emanating from Knoxville, fans showered The Rock with boos while watching the controversial SmackDown segment on the big screen. As for Logan Paul, he has previously revealed that he had a falling out with The Great One following the controversial incident involving him in a forest in Japan.

Here's what he told John Cena on a recent edition of IMPAULSIVE:

"We made content together, went mega-viral with 70 million views and 50 million views, and linked up a couple of times. I would have considered us acquaintances, at least. We were just great, and then Japan happened. I hurt him so much that he basically wanted nothing to do with me, and rightfully so, so I knew I let myself down, I knew I let my fans down, and I knew I let my family down, but my idol too. Man, it just stung so bad, and it wasn't like I got the call from him."

Paul is one of the hottest acts on TV today. He has impressed a lot of fans with his in-ring skills since signing with WWE. It would be interesting to see The Rock's reaction to Paul's tweet supporting Cody Rhodes.

