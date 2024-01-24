“And then Japan happened” - Logan Paul gets emotional while discussing fallout with “idol” Dwayne Johnson over suicide filming fiasco

Logan Paul recently discussed his strained relationship with Dwayne Johnson following the suicide filming controversy.

During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast featuring WWE legend John Cena, Paul became emotional while recounting his past rift with 'The Rock.'

'The Maverick' disclosed that his bond with Johnson had deepened during his online success peak, including collaborations on various videos. Paul shared that their friendship soured following a controversial incident in Japan's Aokigahara forest:

"You [Cena] and Dwayne, I think were the people I definitely looked up to a lot when I was trying to figure out the blueprint for my career that didn't exist. Dwayne especially, my idol... My hero and to the highest degree I wanted to be like Dwayne."

He added:

"We made content together, went mega-viral with 70 million views and 50 million views, and linked up a couple of times. I would have considered us acquaintances, at least. We were just great, and then Japan happened. I hurt him so much that he basically wanted nothing to do with me, and rightfully so, so I knew I let myself down, I knew I let my fans down, and I knew I let my family down, but my idol too. Man, it just stung so bad, and it wasn't like I got the call from him."

Paul and Johnson collaborated on humorous vines when Paul was an emerging YouTuber in 2017. Their on-screen camaraderie blossomed into an off-screen friendship.

However, things soured after the current WWE U.S. champion filmed a vlog in Japan's Aokigahara forest, known as the Suicide forest, in December 2017. Following intense criticism, Paul removed the video and apologized for his "lapse in judgment."

While reflecting on the incident, Paul has emphasized that he and 'The Rock' no longer communicate due to the controversy. Johnson even requested the removal of all vines featuring him.

Logan Paul pokes fun at Dwayne Johnson's memorable promos

As previously mentioned, Logan Paul and Dwayne Johnson have a shared history. Currently employed by the same company, Johnson recently inked a substantial deal with the WWE and assumed a position on the TKO board of directors, reuniting their professional journeys.

During the same episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul inquired with John Cena about Johnson's recent appearance on WWE RAW: Day 1. Cena affirmed that he had witnessed it, and then the YouTuber turned boxer recounted how 'The Rock' amusingly queried fans about taking a seat at 'The Head of the Table', a reference to Roman Reigns’ title.

Paul continued to make sly remarks about Johnson, bringing attention to Cena's previous claim that 'The Rock' used promo notes on his wrist during a WWE RAW segment in February 2012. Paul questioned if Johnson had that line written on his wrist. He asked:

"Well, he went out there and he said, ‘You think I should sit at The Head of the Table.’ Do you think he had that line written on his wrist?"

