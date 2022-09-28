Why did WWE legend The Rock end his friendship with Logan Paul?

The Rock is one of the biggest superstars to have stepped inside the WWE ring. His unmatched charisma and promo skills elevated him to the top in a short time, after which he left the Stamford-based promotion to become a Hollywood megastar.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, had a different road to the top. When he was ten years old, he began creating internet videos for a YouTube channel called Zoosh. While Paul was at the height of his online success, he also grew close to The Rock, and the duo even produced several videos together. The boxer also claimed that The Great One was his idol.

However, the Hollywood megastar ended his friendship with Logan Paul after the infamous "Suicide Forest" incident. Paul posted a vlog on his YouTube channel on December 31, 2017, showing the recently deceased body of a man who had committed suicide by hanging himself in Aokigahara, a town at the foot of Mount Fuji, Japan.

The vlog received massive backlash from the public, resulting in The Maverick losing thousands of followers and major brand deals. The YouTube sensation also recently revealed on the True Geordie podcast that The Brahma Bull decided to cut ties with him after the incident.

WWE legend The Rock asked Logan Paul to delete all their photos and videos together

Logan Paul and The Rock were close friends till the latter half of 2016. The pair filmed several videos together after the former WWE Superstar officially launched his YouTube channel in 2016.

However, the friendship between the two abruptly ended after the vlog incident. Logan Paul recently revealed that after the controversy, The Rock requested via a publicist that Paul delete all photos and videos showing the pair together.

The social media star also disclosed that the fallout with The Great one was "one of the saddest moments" of his life.

LADbible @ladbible | Logan Paul has revealed that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson asked him to remove all content of them together after the Japan suicide forest controversy.



More below: | Logan Paul has revealed that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson asked him to remove all content of them together after the Japan suicide forest controversy.More below: 🔔 | Logan Paul has revealed that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson asked him to remove all content of them together after the Japan suicide forest controversy.More below: https://t.co/cOqrGKCk2i

The Maverick added that Dwayne Johnson told him they might reconcile their relationship down the line, but for now, he wants nothing to do with the former. Logan Paul is now a renowned star in the squared circle and will face Dwayne's cousin, Roman Reigns, at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far