[WATCH] Angry crowd boos The Rock at WWE live event

The Rock received a massive chorus of boos at tonight's live event emanating from Knoxville.

The WWE Universe has made it clear that they aren't happy one bit over The Great One taking Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40. On last night's edition of SmackDown, Rhodes said that he won't fight Roman Reigns at 'Mania.

Out came The Rock and had a tense face-off with The Tribal Chief. It has been almost 24 hours since the face-off, and the WWE Universe isn't thrilled over the same. The video of the segment has now crossed 400,000 dislikes on WWE's YouTube channel.

At tonight's live event at Knoxville, WWE showed the controversial segment on the big screen, and the capacity crowd collectively booed The Rock, as can be seen below:

For about two years now, fans have been patiently waiting to see Cody Rhodes "finish the story." Last night, The American Nightmare refused to face Reigns at 'Mania even though he won the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The confusing booking has left a bad taste in fans' mouths, and they are letting their voices be heard on social media.

What do you think? Are you okay with Rhodes not finishing his story at WrestleMania 40?

