10-time champion wants Tony Khan to sign her to AEW

A top star has seemingly teased wanting to be signed by AEW during a recent Instagram Live. This would not be her first time with the promotion, as she has had several appearances on their shows. The name in question would be Maki Itoh.

The Japanese star is a singer-turned-wrestler, spending more than five years in the industry before shifting to professional wrestling. Since then, she has made appearances for DDT, Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling, AEW, and several other promotions around the independent circuit.

On her recent Instagram Live, a fan commented, saying that someone from the Tony Khan-led promotion should sign Maki Itoh. She agreed with the comment and said that she wanted someone too. Her last match on the promotion was in June 2023, and before this, she had just made sporadic appearances.

Expand Tweet

Maki Itoh once mentioned how she'd like to face AEW star Jon Moxley

Last year, Maki Itoh expressed how she'd love to face Jon Moxley in a singles match.

This would not be her first encounter with an intergender wrestling match, with her most recent one being in a singles match against Minoru Suzuki in Japan in March. She has also had many matches teaming up with Nick Gage in mixed tag team action.

On her appearance on the Art of Wrestling podcast in September last year, the Japanese star told Colt Cabana she'd like to share the ring with the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Expand Tweet

Although AEW has never featured intergender singles matches just yet, there may be a chance for the two to share the ring on the independent circuit. Their paths may cross one day, seeing as Moxley has constantly been looking for direct competition.

But in the end, considering several hardcore match types have been done on the promotion, an intergender match could be on the cards.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.