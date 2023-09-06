28-year-old star calls out Jon Moxley for an intergender match after AEW All Out

A rising star of the independent wrestling scene, Maki Itoh, has thrown down a challenge to AEW star Jon Moxley for an intergender match.

Itoh has been making waves as part of the independent scene in the "Maki Death Kill" tag team alongside Nick Gage, who is no stranger to intense matches. Her last appearance in AEW on June 14th saw her team up with Abadon and Riho to secure a dramatic victory in a match against Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir, and Nyla Rose.

Last month, Maki Itoh was in a mixed tag-team match with her partner Nick Gage against Matt Cardona and Steph De Lander at GCW Homecoming Weekend Tag 1. Now, Itoh has set her sights on current AEW International Champion Jon Moxley.

During a recent episode of the Art of Wrestling podcast, Itoh told Colt Cabana about her desire to face off against Jon Moxley in a big intergender match.

"I want to wrestle Jon Moxley," Itoh said. (H/T - Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Moxley won the AEW International Championship by defeating Orange Cassidy at All Out this past weekend in Chicago, marking the end of Cassidy's impressive 326-day reign.

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno calls AEW star Jon Moxley the worst top guy in the business

Despite Jon Moxley's impressive three world championship reigns in All Elite Wrestling, not everyone shares the same view of his in-ring style, which includes wrestling veteran Disco Inferno.

During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno called out Moxley for his lack of selling and said he is one of the worst top guys in the business:

"His matches, for a top guy, he's definitely one of the worst top guys in the business. The point is his matches are all the exact same, he bleeds, he does this standing spot where you forearm each other, his matches are like carbon copies of the match before, it's exactly the same match... He's not doing any selling for guys half the time, he's not that good." [0:56-1:32]

Jon Moxley is famous for his intense wrestling matches where he often bleeds. At All In, Moxley had skewers stuck into his head during the Stadium Stampede match in Wembley Stadium.

What are your thoughts on Maki Itoh's challenge? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena