Jon Moxley ends top AEW star's title reign at 326 days at All Out

The AEW International title reign of over 326 days finally came to an end, as Jon Moxley captured the title at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view.

Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley has been one of the top guys during most of his AEW run. However, he was falling behind somewhere in terms of a singles competitor, as he was more involved in the feuds alongside The Blackpool Combat Club.

The Purveyor of Violence was set to challenge for a major singles title after quite some time at the All Out PPV in Chicago. He squared off against the AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy, with the title on the line in the main event of the show.

The match was an amazing, hard-fought, physical back-and-forth encounter, as expected. In the end, Moxley managed to capture the title by defeating a bloodied and battered Orange Cassidy. With this big win, Cassidy's legendary International title reign of 326 days came to an end.

It would be interesting to see what Jon Moxley can do with the title up his sleeves in his run going forward and how he carries the prestige of the title.

