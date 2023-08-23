Jon Moxley is "one of the worst top guys in the business" according to 4-time champion

Jon Moxley has achieved a lot of success since joining AEW in 2019, becoming a three-time world champion along the way. But a wrestling veteran thinks that he is one of the worst top guys in the wrestling business.

Mox has made a habit out of bleeding, using everything but the kitchen sink as a weapon. A lot of his matches look more like a technical bar fight than a technical wrestling match.

Disco Inferno stated on a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast that he thinks due to the bleeding, and more specifically, the lack of selling he does in his matches, Jon Moxley is one of the worst top guys in the business:

"His matches, for a top guy, he's definitely one of the worst top guys in the business. The point is his matches are all the exact same, he bleeds, he does this standing spot where you forearm each other, his matches are like carbon copies of the match before, it's exactly the same match... He's not doing any selling for guys half the time, he's not that good." [0:56-1:32]

Disco went on to say that he would even be willing to watch Moxley's matches and point out flaws to back up his point, which is essentially if you can't sell, you can't be classed as a top worker:

We could do watchalongs, I could critique his performance. He does not put effort in to selling other guys offense that well and that's part of being a good worker. When you're on the top level, you need to sell the other guys s**t." [1:34-1:46]

Jon Moxley has a busy week ahead of him in AEW

While Disco Inferno may not see Jon Moxley as a top worker, there's no denying that he is a hard worker, evident by the fact that he has a very busy week ahead of him in AEW.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley will go one-on-one with former AEW and ROH Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix. This match, Fenix will be working extra hard in this, given that he was recently pulled from the All In event due to travel and visa issues.

Speaking of All In, Moxley will be in action there as well, as he will team up with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and three mystery opponents. They will take on the all-star team of Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, and the Best Friends, who also have one person left to announce for their team.

