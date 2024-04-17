10-time WWE champion failing to garner a big rating for AEW is not surprising, says Jim Cornette

According to Jim Cornette, a 10-time WWE champion being unable to garner big ratings for AEW is not surprising. The star in question is Mercedes Mone.

The CEO made her much-anticipated debut in AEW last month on the Big Business edition of Dynamite. Mone is slated to wrestle her first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion at Double or Nothing 2024, where she will contend for the TBS Championship.

The Boss will head to Las Vegas to take on the winner of the TBS Title match between champion Julia Hart and challenger Willow Nightingale in the upcoming pay-per-view, Dynasty 2024. On the April 10, 2024 edition of Dynamite, Mone was assaulted by a mystery assailant during a backstage interview with Alex Marvez.

Reviewing Mone's segment from Dynamite on Drive Thru, Jim Cornette criticized Mone's performance and went on to argue that the latter has not managed to draw noteworthy figures in terms of viewership and ratings since joining AEW.

"[And] those are subsets of the fans, and they will follow a girl from company to company because they like that girl, but apparently, as we've seen, that's not a big number at least in Mercedes' case here. She left the WWE and did a number for New Japan, but let's face it, any increase for New Japan from what they were doing in America would be viewed as a positive."

The former booker and promoter further panned her past work in WWE and added:

"But now that she's on national TV, on a national cable network in prime time in America and expected to be a big deal, I don't know why anybody thought she was going to be even if... I was open to it because I'd never paid any attention to any of the s*** she'd done before to remember it if I have. But okay, I'll be open... But apparently other people remember what she's done before and still thought she was gonna be good at this." [5:02 - 5:57]

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm teased a feud with former WWE star Mercedes Mone

Competition in the women's division of All Elite Wrestling is heating up with several new additions to the roster. The reigning Women's World Champion Toni Storm has her hands full as she looks to defend her title against Thunder Rosa on Dynasty 2024. The Timeless One recently also teased a potential rivalry with Mercedes Mone.

During an interview with News4Jax, Storm was asked about the arrival of the former IWGP Women's Champion in AEW.

The 28-year-old star said in response:

"Ms. Mone. She's all about money. The money. I'm sat right here. I am, arguably, money, aren't I? All this money talk. All this is money talk. The money is right here, darling, I have this [AEW Women's Championship]." [H/T - Fightful]

Storm and Mone notably wrestled as a tag team on a December 2021 episode of WWE Smackdown. It remains to be seen which of the two would emerge victorious in singles competition.

Thoughts on Mercedes Mone's AEW booking so far? Sound off and hit the discuss button!

