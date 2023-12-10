10-time WWE champion namedropped during Collision amid rumors of AEW move

A certain multi-time champion in WWE was namedropped during the latest episode of AEW Collision. This occurred during the match between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Martinez. The champion in question is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

Mone has been speculated to be one of the stars who could head to AEW for some time now, but no concrete plans have been made. She made an appearance earlier this year at All In at Wembley Stadium as part of the audience. Her attendance was acknowledged by the promotion.

Earlier tonight, during the match between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Martinez, Nightingale's history was briefly talked about. A few months ago, she faced Mercedes Mone for the NJPW Strong Women's title, and she won the match. The former WWE Superstar suffered a serious ankle injury then and hasn't been seen in the ring since.

Mercedes Mone could go to AEW or WWE, says Dave Meltzer

Mercedes Mone has been one star who has the interest of several promotions, including both AEW and WWE.

A few days ago, while on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about why there may be an equal chance of her ending up in each promotion and how circumstances may play a part.

He mentioned that maybe she did not sign with AEW now because this would prevent her from having a chance to go to WWE.

“I always thought at the end of the day the reason she didn’t sign with AEW is because it would keep her from going back [to WWE]. I mean, obviously, Tony didn’t bring her to Wembley Stadium without the idea that she was going to sign, you know what I mean? So, he had to think it was close to a deal. What he thinks now?”

On the other hand, AEW may provide a more flexible schedule for her should she wish to pursue other things outside of wrestling. He also mentioned that due to management changes, the Stamford-based promotion may also be more lenient than in the past.

"I don’t know. It depends. If she has other aspirations outside of wrestling, you know the positive of AEW is that she can do them and Tony’s not gonna say no. With WWE, they’ll kinda want to be in control of that, but they’ll probably because, because of AEW, and it’s not Vince McMahon, they would probably be a lot more lenient with her than they would have been in the past."

Once she recovers and is ready for in-ring action, many may get a better idea of her plans. There is still a possibility she will end up competing for NJPW, with which she has a contract.

