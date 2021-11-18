10-time WWE Tag Team Champion sends a message to nZo ahead of their match

Matt Hardy has warned former WWE Superstar nZo ahead of their match on November 27. Taking to Twitter, Hardy shared the poster of the match between him and nZo.

In his tweet, Matt Hardy teased the possibility of the return of Broken Matt Hardy. As seen in the following message, the former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion concluded by questioning which version of Matt Hardy will show up.

nZo and Matt Hardy's match will be billed as the Sawft Deletion and will be hosted under the WrestleCade promotion. In the past, Matt Hardy has competed in The Elite Deletion match in AEW. On that occasion, Hardy competed as Broken Matt Hardy and shared the ring with Sammy Guevara at AEW Full Gear 2020.

As of now, Hardy has been feuding with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends in AEW. Hardy, who has dropped the Broken Matt Hardy gimmick in AEW, is currently portraying the role of Big Money Matt.

On a recent episode of AEW Rampage, Hardy faced Orange Cassidy in a singles match. The veteran superstar was also in the corner of The Blade and The Butcher this week on AEW Dynamite when they faced Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii.

Cassidy and Best Friends recently joined NJPW faction CHAOS. As seen on this week's Dynamite, Ishii, the newly crowned NEVER Openweight Champion, teamed up with Cassidy to beat The Blade and The Butcher in a tag team match.

nZo has been competing on the Independent Circuit since his WWE release

In 2018, nZo was released by WWE after a little over six years with the company. During his time with WWE, nZo, then known as Enzo Amore, teamed up with Big Cass and became one of the most popular tag teams.

However, the pair never won any tag team championships. Instead, following nZo and Cass' split, nZo would go on to win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Since departing from WWE, nZo has appeared on the Independent Circuit and has also teamed up with Cass, who now goes by William Morrissey. In the past, the duo shared the ring with current AEW star Jon Moxley for Northeast Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh