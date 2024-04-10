10-year WWE veteran confirms big appearance for AEW Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed that she would be appearing on AEW Dynamite. The star being discussed is Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

During her time in the Stamford-based promotion, Mercedes was a main-event caliber performer since her debut in 2012. However, she walked out of WWE due to creative differences in 2022.

The former RAW Women's Champion then wrestled in New Japan Pro-Wrestling for a brief stint before she got injured during her match against Willow Nightingale in May 2023.

The CEO then made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 13, 2024. Since then, she has been presented as the top star in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Upon her debut, she teased feuds with TBS Champion Julia Hart, Willow Nightingale, and many more.

Recently, a user on X/Twitter asked Moné if she would be appearing on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. The Boss responded by saying "Of course," thus confirming her presence on the show.

"Of course #CEO," Mercedes Mone shared.

Check out Mone's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what The CEO plans to do on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone talked about her conversation with Tony Khan before joining AEW

While speaking with 98.5 Stick to Wrestling, Mercedes Mone revealed her initial conversations with Tony Khan before she joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in March 2024.

"It was amazing. We've been talking for quite some time now. The alignment felt so right in 2024. There have been so many beautiful things in the works. When he called me the first time, I was like, 'I'll think about it, TK.' We have to build this relationship. Let me keep on watching and seeing this women's division. I kept on watching the division and my dreams became so much bigger and brighter. I knew instantly I wanted AEW to be my home," Mercedes Mone said.

Mercedes also revealed that she would make her in-ring debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View. As announced by The CEO, she will face the TBS Champion, which will be either Willow Nightingale or Julia Hart.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you think she will capture the TBS Championship in her first AEW match? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion