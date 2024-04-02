Mercedes Mone reveals what she told AEW President Tony Khan during their first discussion

Mercedes Mone revealed what went down during her first discussion with Tony Khan before she signed with AEW.

It's been a few weeks since Mercedes Mone turned a lot of heads by debuting at AEW Dynamite Big Business. Since then, she has cut a few promos and seemingly inserted herself into the TBS Championship picture. During a recent appearance on 98.5 Stick to Wrestling, Mone revealed she had been talking to Khan for quite some time. She also disclosed how her first conversation with Tony Khan went and how she wanted to observe the AEW women's division first before considering his offer to join the company.

"It was amazing. We've been talking for quite some time now. The alignment felt so right in 2024. There have been so many beautiful things in the works. When he called me the first time, I was like, I'll think about it, TK. We have to build this relationship. Let me keep on watching and seeing this women's division.' I kept on watching the division and my dreams became so much bigger and brighter. I knew instantly I wanted AEW to be my home."

She added that she was convinced about the project at AEW and that she and Khan had been planning her debut for a while. It had to be at Big Business because that's exactly what she is.

"I knew for a while, that's why it's all about Big Business. I am Big Business. I'm the CEO of AEW. Me and Tony have been planning things for a while and we're in the works to do so many more incredible things," she said.

Mercedes Mone opens up about Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina

During their time together in WWE, Mercedes Mone, Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina were instrumental in revolutionizing women's wrestling and bringing it to the forefront. Hence, they have formed a strong bond and a friendship that is still strong despite them working for different companies.

When Mone made her AEW debut, her former colleagues were in attendance to show their support for her. During the same podcast episode, Mercedes Mone provided some insight into her relationship with her former colleagues. She had immense praise for each of them and called them "my girls".

"Those are my girls. It doesn't matter if they're watching from home, if they saw on Twitter. They are supporting me with their hearts, their soul, everything. Just a matter of fact that they could show up in person and have the time off to be there for such a special moment for me, it always means so much to me. Those girls are my ride and die for life. I appreciate my Team BAD, and the extra Bayley, we got the four stacks on top. They are the best," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Mone is a living legend and the Jacksonville-based promotion will be very happy to have her on their roster. It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will challenge Julia Hart for the AEW TBS Championship anytime soon.

