"They are the best" - Mercedes Mone sends a message for top WWE Superstars

Mercedes Mone has a heartfelt message about a few top WWE Superstars who are her closest friends.

Bayley, Naomi, Tamina, and Mercedes Mone were all part of the women's revolution in WWE that was responsible for shaping the women's division into what it is today in the Stamford-based company. As a result, all four women have been a part of many historic moments and share a deep bond.

Hence, when Mercedes made her AEW debut at Big Business in Boston, Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina were there at the arena to support her. Following her debut, Mercedes appeared on 98.5 Stick to Wrestling where she spoke about her relationship with her former colleagues.

"Those are my girls. It doesn't matter if they're watching from home, if they saw on Twitter. They are supporting me with their hearts, their soul, everything. Just a matter of fact that they could show up in person and have the time off to be there for such a special moment for me, it always means so much to me. Those girls are my ride and die for life. I appreciate my Team BAD, and the extra Bayley, we got the four stacks on top. They are the best," she said. [H/T Fightful]

The former Sasha Banks made her main roster debut in 2015 and became a part of Team B.A.D alongside Noami and Tamina.

Dutch Mantell claims Tony Khan has fumbled Mercedes Mone's booking

When Mercedes Mone first arrived in AEW, she was the talk of the town as she cut a promo to a huge reception. However, since then, the reception has seemingly died out quite a bit as Tony Khan has booked Mercedes properly since arriving in the company.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former wrestling manager mentioned how Tony Khan has done nothing noteworthy with Mone since her debut.

"She is not good a talker anyway, never has been... That first week was after a while like, 'I love you guys' Okay we got it, you love Boston, we got it. Now if nothing else, why don't you ruin that feel-good moment by having one of those heels come in? That 'This town doesn't give a crap about you, they probably run you out and you know blah blah blah, this that the other and when you used to hang out the... I know we all know all your background. Get something started there, and have her slap the crap out of Mone and then you know when she comes back at them let them leave. It's all you gotta do, give her just something, it doesn't matter what it is. But they give her nothing and now they're reaping exactly what they planted, nothing." [From 03:08 to 04:03]

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will actually put Mercedes Mone to good use and book her properly.

