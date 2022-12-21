"100 times better than AEW" - Wrestling world taken up by The Judgment Day member's match on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day have asserted their dominance over Monday Night RAW in the last few months. This week on the red brand, Damian Priest and Finn Balor took on The Street Profits in tag team action. Following the match, Rhea Ripley challenged Akira Tozawa to an impromptu match which garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling fraternity.

The 26-year-old has put her strengths to the limit and held nothing back during her run with the group. A couple of months ago she viciously power-slammed Luke Gallows. The former RAW Women's Champion pledged her allegiance to the stable at WrestleMania Backlash where she joined The Judgment Day's then-leader Edge and Priest.

WWE fans have rarely witnessed male and female talent compete against each other in the ring. At the Royal Rumble in 1999, Chyna entered the 30-man match and in 2019 Nia Jax followed suit.

Following The Eradicator's vicious display of immense power, the wrestling fraternity instantly took to Twitter to share their reactions. One user tweeted how at the end of the year WWE and AEW were upping the ante.

Damian Priest of The Judgment Day wants to face Roman Reigns

Damian Priest was the United States Champion for quite a while before teaming up with Edge to form The Judgment Day.

Recently, during an interaction on The Five Count, The Archer of Infamy cited that he wanted his faction to feud with The Bloodline and eventually lead to him taking on Roman Reigns.

"I want my name to live forever. I want the fame and the fortune and the stardom that comes with being the main WWE Superstar. I have to do that, I have to run through Roman Reigns. That has to happen. At some point, I'm sure it will, we'll cross paths down the line. That's always a thought in my head. Before it's all said and done, me and him need to square off. We need to handle some business together, I know that'll be great when it does happen."

Finn Balor, the inaugural Universal Champion competed against The Tribal Chief last year at Extreme Rules.

Would you like to see Damian Priest challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments.

