"1000 times better than [Carmella]" - Wrestling fans explode after RAW Superstar's ex-boyfriend gets engaged to WWE legend's daughter

Former WWE Superstars Big Bill (fka Bigg Cass) and Carmella have worked together in NXT since 2014. They once dated while they were both employed by the company. Big Bill recently got engaged to AEW personality Lexy Nair.

While they were dating, Carmella stated on Total Divas that she thought her longtime boyfriend had no intentions of proposing to her. Big Bill's knee injury then became a source of problems for the couple. This apparently went on to impact their relationship.

It was discovered that Carmella had deleted all of the photos of her and her ex-boyfriend from Instagram and other social media. Later, Big Bill and Carmella decided to part ways in 2018. Since then, Carmella has been seeing fellow WWE commentator Corey Graves, and the two of them got married earlier this year.

Following Lexy Nair's tweet that she was engaged to Big Bill, wrestling fans exploded by adding Carmella in this. But many of their friends and fans also sent their best wishes.

Below are some of the reactions to Lexi's tweet:

WWE Hall of Famer's stepdaughter and a former WWE Superstar get engaged

Big Bill, a former WWE Superstar, recently announced his engagement to Lexy Nair, an AEW personality, on Twitter.

On Dynamite's May 4, 2022 episode, Big Bill makes his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Wardlow was his first challenger in the promotion, and he lost to Mr Mayhem. Bill is presently a member of the heel faction of The Firm after signing a contract with AEW in August 2022.

Lexy Nair, the stepdaughter of Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, began her professional career in the Tony Khan-led company in 2020. She worked with the company as a backstage interviewer. Nair just revealed via a touching Twitter message that she is engaged to Big Bill.

"Mr. & Mrs. Morrissey coming soon," wrote Lexy Nair.

Check out her tweet below:

Given that Big Bill is a crucial member of the AEW faction led by Stokely Hathaway, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for him next.

