Released WWE Superstar gets engaged to Diamond Dallas Page's stepdaughter

Former WWE Superstar Big Bill recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and AEW personality Lexy Nair.

Big Bill made his first All Elite Wrestling appearance on the May 4, 2022, edition of Dynamite. His first opponent in the promotion was Wardlow, and he, unfortunately, suffered a defeat against Mr. Mayhem. Bill signed a deal with AEW in August 2022 and is currently part of the heel faction, The Firm.

Meanwhile, Lexy Nair, WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page's stepdaughter, started her career in Tony Khan's promotion in 2020. She works as a backstage interviewer in the company. Nair recently confirmed that she is engaged to Big Bill with a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"Mr. & Mrs. Morrissey coming soon," wrote Lexy Nair.

Konnan wants to see a reunion between Big Bill and former WWE Superstar nZo

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about nZo's (fka Enzo Amore) stint in WWE. The wrestling veteran said that while he "rubs a lot of people the wrong way," the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion deserves another chance.

Konnan even proposed pairing nZo up with Big Bill and said that the latter looks "out of place" in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"Yeah, he [Morrissey] looks out of place there, he does not look like he hangs out with those guys, I’m sorry! Listen to the group? It’s him, the two Gunn brothers – like they really hang out together – some brother, I think Lee Moriarty maybe?" (02:28 onward)

With the former Big Cass being a pivotal member of the Stokely Hathaway-led faction in AEW, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will reunite him with his ex-tag team partner in All Elite Wrestling.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Big Bill and Lexy Nair.

