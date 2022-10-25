Wrestling veteran wants Triple H or Tony Khan to reunite fired WWE Superstar with AEW performer on return to industry

Former WWE Superstar nZo (fka Enzo Amore) was once a recognized Superstar in the wrestling industry. But since his departure from the promotion, he's not returned to any grand stages, despite this, WCW veteran Konnan wants to see the star return to the industry.

Back in 2018, nZo was unfortunately fired by WWE after sexual assault allegations and a legal battle came to light. Despite being fired, the star later went on to win the legal case and present evidence that he was wrongfully accused.

During the most recent Keepin' It 100, the hosts invited SpiffTV onto the show, where they all looked back on the WWE career of nZo.

"I hope somebody gives him a chance, bro. He did rub a lot of people the wrong way, he must have been doing something! He was probably acting immature like we all do when we’re young?" (01:08 onward).

SpiffTV then brought up the fact that nZo's former tag-partner W.Morrissey is signed to AEW and is a member of The Firm. Konnan then claimed that the behemoth star seemed to be out of place and hoped that Tony Khan would somehow pick up nZo to make more sense out of the star's run.

"Yeah, he [Morrissey] looks out of place there, he does not look like he hangs out with those guys, I’m sorry! Listen to the group? It’s him, the two Gunn brothers – like they really hang out together – some brother, I think Lee Moriarty maybe?" (02:28 onward).

It remains to be seen whether or not nZo will make a jump over to AEW, but for now he seems to be in impressive shape and is very active on the Independent Circuit.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

While the star hasn't concretely spoken on returning to WWE, nZo once flirted with he idea of joining up with AEW

Now that his former tag-team partner is in AEW, some fans have been clamoring to see the two reunite again and relive some of their WWE magic. Despite this, W.Morrissey seems firmly entrenched with The Firm - for now.

During an interview appearance on Busted Open Radio, nZo explained why he'd be more inclined to sign with AEW instead.

"Those paid appearances I was getting as opposed to how much money you can make in a meet and greet, especially when you are on the top in WWE, holy sh**. This is why I'm interested in seeing all of you guys in AEW, who are on TV, doing their own meets and greet, booking your own appearances which never happened in the WWE," said Amore (23:40 - 24:20)

Since he has a more vested interest in AEW, could a jump to the Jacksonville-based promotion be more reasonable? Only time will tell, but for now fans can only hope and speculate.

Poll : 0 votes