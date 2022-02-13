Photo: Ex-WWE star Enzo Amore is looking absolutely jacked

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore is looking shredded in the latest reel that he shared on his official Instagram handle.

It has been four years since Enzo Amore was let go by WWE, amidst controversy surrounding allegations of sexual assault. Amore hasn't wrestled on a regular basis since he was released by WWE and makes occasional appearances on the independent scene.

The former Cruiserweight Champion recently shared a reel in his Instagram story section. As can be seen in the picture below, Amore now has a ripped physique. It goes without saying that he has been working quite hard towards achieving a shredded body.

Enzo Amore was a highly controversial figure backstage in WWE

Amore wasn't well-liked by many of his peers while he was a mainstay in WWE. Several stories about his backstage conflicts with fellow WWE Superstars have come out over the years.

Enzo talked about having heat with WWE legend Triple H, mere months after being released from the company:

“Triple H is gonna tell me I’m gonna get fired because I ain’t saying this s***….I’m still going to get handed a microphone every f****** night, every single time, so I started living like that. You guys have threatened me ever since I got in the door here. You have been hanging it over my head that you will fire m...in the end I was f***ing looking at him in the face saying, ‘You’re f***ing lucky to have me here.’ I didn’t walk on any eggshells at the end at all. I dressed in my own locker room. When people got mad at me I didn’t care and I just went to Vince," said Amore. [H/T WrestleZone]

Amore last wrestled at the NEW Wrestlefest XXVI on January 22, 2022. He teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray in a losing effort against Braun Strowman and Eric Redbeard.

Amore wasn't in a good place in his life four years ago. The investigation regarding allegations against him was later ceased due to insufficient evidence. It's good to see him doing well after what he's been through over the years.

