11-time champion gets squashed by Samoa Joe on AEW Collision debut

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe had one of the easiest matches in his career when he beat an 11-time champion on his Collision debut. The man in question is Rhett Titus.

Titus was already in the ring when Joe came out to a thunderous reception from the fans. The match started off at a decent pace, and as expected, Joe dominated the proceedings from the get go.

After landing some heavy blows on his opponent, the 44-year-old star took Titus to the corner of the ring, where he looked to end the match early. He was planning to finish the match by going for the muscle buster, but his opponent would not let that happen.

Titus hit back and shocked Samoa Joe with a few punches and also landed a kick that stunned the former WWE United States Champion.

However, that did not last long as Joe hit him with what looked like an Urunagi. He then took his opponent to the middle of the ring and locked in the sleeper hold to take the win.

This win made it 17 successful title defenses for Samoa Joe in what is continuing to be a stellar title run.