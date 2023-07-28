AEW star Samoa Joe achieves huge milestone, surpasses WWE Superstar's record

AEW star Samoa Joe has had one of the most decorated wrestling careers of the 21st century, and he can now add another feather to his cap as he has reached another huge milestone.

On the April 13th, 2022, edition of AEW Dynamite, Joe defeated Minoru Suzuki to become the ROH Television Champion. Since then, he has defended the title 13 times over the course of his 15-month reign.

His 15-month reign has now put him in the Ring of Honor history books once again, as his 471-day reign (at the time of writing, of course) now makes him the second-longest reigning ROH Television Champion in history.

Samoa Joe surpassed the 469-day reign that current WWE Superstar Dragon Lee had with the title on the July 27th, 2023 edition of ROH on HonorClub. He now has his sights set on breaking the record for longest reign with the title currently held by Jay Lethal, who held the title for 567 days.

If Joe was to become the longest-reigning ROH Television Champion in history, he would become the first man in Ring of Honor to hold that record for two different titles. He currently holds the record for the longest-reigning ROH World Champion, with his only run with the belt lasting a staggering 645 days.

Who will Samoa Joe's next contender be for the ROH Television Champion?

Following his win over Dalton Castle at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 21st, Samoa Joe looks as unstoppable as ever with the Ring of Honor Television Champion. The question being asked now is who will step up to the champion next?

On the July 27th edition of ROH on HonorClub, an eight-man eliminator tournament was set up to crown a new number one contender to Joe's championship, and the field is certainly an interesting one.

The four men who advanced to the semi-finals were Christopher Daniels, Gravity, Shane Taylor, and Tony Nese. They will find out what side of the bracket they land on in the coming weeks.

Who do you think will be Samoa Joe's next contender? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023