11-time champion says he stole move from Kazuchika Okada, but follows with bold claim

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 18, 2025 01:54 GMT
Kazuchika Okada is the AEW Unified Champion [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
A top star has just made a bold comparison about himself and AEW star Kazuchika Okada. They believe that they can execute one of his iconic moves better than the AEW Unified Champion.

The Rainmaker's resume cannot be overlooked as he is one of the most decorated stars in NJPW history. Upon his arrival at AEW, Okada continued to prove how good he was as he now holds the record for the longest champion in company history. He is now the Unified Champion, a title that is said to be at the same level as a world title.

TNA star Moose, who has won gold across several promotions, including the IMPACT World Title twice, has just taken to social media to talk about a move he has added to his repertoire. This was a dropkick to an opponent sitting on the top rope. He posted a clip of himself doing this during one of his recent matches on NXT and revealed that he stole this from Kazuchika Okada. He believed that he could do this move better and asked the fans whether they agreed with him.

See his post below:

"I stole it from The GOAT Okada but I think I do it better now........ What ya think??" the 41-year-old wrote.
Kazuchika Okada was recently spotted with an absent WWE Superstar

The Rainmaker recently posted a photo on social media of himself meeting up with a current WWE Superstar who has been absent from the promotion for some time now.

This was Shinsuke Nakamura, a former stablemate of his in NJPW, and someone he has shared the ring with on multiple occasions. The two seemingly made the most of their off-time to catch up with one another. The two stars are considered legends in Japanese wrestling.

Check out the screenshot of this post here.

Kazuchika Okada can be considered one of the best in the world today, and his past and current accomplishments can back this up. Next weekend, he'll be in another blockbuster contest as he is set to clash with Swerve Strickland, defending his AEW Unified Championship.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
