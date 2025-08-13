Photo: Shinsuke Nakamura spotted with top AEW star after again disappearing from WWE

A major AEW star has just posted a picture with Shinsuke Nakamura on social media. This comes after the WWE Superstar has once more gone on a long absence from TV.

The King of Strong Style has not been spotted in two months. He was last seen competing on SmackDown in a fatal four-way match as part of the King of the Ring tournament. He took on the likes of Cody Rhodes, Andrade, and Damian Priest. The American Nightmare advanced and ultimately won the whole tournament.

Kazuchika Okada recently posted a selfie on his Instagram story of himself and Shinsuke Nakamura. The two worked together in NJPW almost a decade ago and were part of the CHAOS faction. The AEW Unified Champion also added a caption to his post, and a rough translation of this can be seen below.

"Memories of summer," he wrote.

Screenshot of Okada's Instagram story

Kazuchika Okada has hit a major milestone in AEW

Kazuchika Okada has been a dominant force since signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion in early 2024. He is now the Unified Champion, a title that is considered almost on par with the world title.

Apart from the new belt being given, the current Unified Champion continues the lineage of the International and Continental Championship Titles. The Rainmaker has now hit 511 days as the Continental Champion and now holds the record as the longest-reign of any champion in company history. This was previously held by Jade Cargill, who had a 508-day reign as the TBS Champion.

Drainmaker @DrainBamager As of today, Kazuchika Okada is the longest reigning AEW Championship holder of all-time with 509 days and counting for his Continental title reign! Okada has broken the record of Jade Cargill who previously held the TBS Championship straight for 508 days.

Okada's first test will come by the end of this month, as Swerve Strickland will be challenging for his belt at Forbidden Door. It remains to be seen whether his record-breaking reign will continue.

He has been on a roll in his first year with AEW, taking down several major names, including the likes of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. To make matters worse for his challengers, he has aligned with the Don Callis Family and has become more untouchable.

