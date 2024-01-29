12-year wrestling veteran explains why he didn’t sign with WWE or AEW

A huge name in the wrestling industry recently revealed why he didn’t sign with AEW or WWE. The star being discussed is Moose.

Moose is the current TNA World Champion. He has been the mainstay of the promotion for many years now. He has been wrestling since 2012 in other promotions like ROH and NJPW. Despite being such a great profile, the 39-year-old star never stepped foot in the two mighty promotions.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Moose revealed that he didn't have much connection with All Elite President Tony Khan or the chief content officer of WWE Triple H. Accordingly, he chose to stay in TNA.

"If I go to AEW, I don’t have a relationship with Tony. So he’s literally just my boss. If I go to WWE, I don’t have a relationship with Hunter. He’s really just my boss. So some of the situations I could potentially be in are just a boss-talent conversation, where here in TNA is a friend first, a friend-friend conversation, a big brother, little brother conversation, and then there’s a boss-talent conversation. So I had to throw that in. That was a big decision-maker for me,” Moose said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Moose compares IMPACT Wrestling and AEW

In an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, Moose listed down the advantages of being in TNA rather than WWE or AEW.

"That's one thing (creative freedom) that IMPACT gives you. We might not pay as much as all these other companies pay, but a lot of times, money is not everything. Happiness is very important, and this is coming from a guy who had the opportunities to go work elsewhere, so it's not like we haven't been given those opportunities to go to WWE and go to AEW," Moose said.

Moose won the TNA World Championship by defeating Alex Shelley at the 2024 Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Do you think Moose will sign with WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.