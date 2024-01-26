12 years on, Cody Rhodes and Big Show's allegedly unscripted moment goes viral in 2024

Fans consider Cody Rhodes' earlier stint in WWE less than stellar. Even though he did win some championships, the World Championship eluded him.

His feud with Big Show for the Intercontinental Championship was an entertaining one, and one spot in the match at 2012 Extreme Rules is going viral now.

Back in 2012, the two were in a Tables Match to decide the fate of the belt. A typical Tables Match ends when one wrestler puts the other through a table, something that the Hardy Boys and Dudley Boyz have done so satisfyingly. Another version of this stipulation is the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match, affectionately known within fan circles as a TLC match.

Big Show lost the match due to a literal misstep - which, to this day, fans say was unscripted. The World's Largest Athlete's expression was as if he would be sacked.

"Big Show's reaction to losing his championship title this way was definitely one of the rare unscripted moments of the WWE," the tweet read.

Watch the video:

Since then, both wrestlers have had several changes in their professional lives. Paul Wight is signed up with AEW, while Rhodes had a stint in the Jacksonville-based company and has returned to WWE.

Will Cody Rhodes aim for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship again?

The American Nightmare is in WWE, and while he should be in a feud for the WWE Championship, a stacked roster might prevent him from doing that. In such a scenario, there's every chance that Cody Rhodes might realign with his brother, Dustin Rhodes, to aim for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - which is currently being held by Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

If such a feud does come to pass, the fighting styles of all four wrestlers and their dynamics would be a great experience for the audience.

