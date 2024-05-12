14-time WWE champion opens up on potential retirement: "That's the bottom line" (Exclusive)

A 14-time WWE champion recently addressed potentially hanging up his wrestling boots. The name in question is none other than Billy Gunn who has been in the wrestling scene since the past 30 years.

The veteran found success as a part of D-Generation X in the WWF/E and won multiple tag titles with his partner Road Dogg. He also managed to capture singles titles in the promotion. Gunn is a former Intercontinental as well as a Hardcore Champion.

The veteran signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and still performs full-time for the company. He is a former AEW World Trios Champion with the Acclaimed. Billy Gunn also helps out in coaching the up-and-coming stars for the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Billy Gunn was asked about his potential retirement plans. Billy revealed that he will keep on wrestling till he's having fun in the squared circle.

"So, I feel like the Attitude Era was the peak. It just happens that I'm running into some really good stuff on the way down the other backside of this mountain. So you know, until I'm having fun. So, that's the bottom line. As long as I'm having fun, it's almost stress-free. [03:20 - 03:39]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Billy Gunn should be a part of AEW creative team

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently made a bold claim regarding Billy Gunn. The former WWE star and The Acclaimed recently lost their AEW World Trios Titles to the Bang Bang Gang (Jay White, Austin & Colten Gunn).

AEW CEO Tony Khan often allows multiple stars to have their influence on the creative direction of the company. Bryan Danielson is one of the most notable names who have been helping Khan in booking shows. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long suggested that AEW should include Billy Gunn in the creative team.

"They need to be using Billy's brain. That's what they need to be using. He's one of the guys that should be in charge of creative." (09:41 - 09:48)

Billy Gunn is currently an active performer in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if the veteran decides to join the creative team in the future.

