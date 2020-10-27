15 matches announced for AEW Dark, Exciting debuts confirmed 

The next episode of AEW Dark is stacked as the promotion has announced 15 matches for the show.

AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will be returning to AEW Dark after a brief absence for a match against AEW debutant Leyla Hirsch.

Two more promising wrestlers are all set to make their AEW debuts. Air Wolf and Duante Martin, collectively known as Top Flight, will make their AEW debuts in a match against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of the Dark Order. Vincent Scalice, aka VSK, will make his AEW debut against Ricky Starks.

It should also be noted that Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will team up for the first time on AEW Dark to face the Best Friends.

Darby Allin, Ricky Starks, Jurassic Express, SCU, FTW Champion Brian Cage, Best Friends, and many other top AEW talents have been announced to perform on the next edition of AEW Dark.

Former WWE NXT talent Nick Comoroto, who impressed on his AEW debut a few weeks ago, will be coming back for another match this week.

Taz and Excalibur should be on commentary duties as always, with Ricky Starks also expected to join in after his match. The episode could also end up being a two-hour offering, which has been the trend of late.

Given below are the 15 confirmed matches for the AEW Dark episode of 28th October, 2020:

Tomorrow on #AEWDark, we have a stacked 15 match card set & ready to go! Watch tomorrow via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/iAhltM0TUs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2020

Diamante & Ivelisse vs. KiLynn King & Savannah Evans Sonny Kiss vs. Aaron Solow Darby Allin vs. Alex Chamberlain Brandon Cutler vs. Peter Avalon Hikaru Shida vs. Leyla Hirsch Brian Cage vs. Fuego del Sol Will Hobbs vs. Nick Comoroto Matt Sydal vs. Lee Johnson Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian vs. The Hybrid 2 Anna Jay of The Dark Order vs. Katalina Perez Best Friends vs. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens Evil Uno & Stu Grayson of The Dark Order vs. Top Flight Luchasaurus, Marko Stunt & Jungle Boy of The Jurassic Express vs. Danny Limelight & Jersey Muscle 10 of The Dark Order vs. Sean Mutata Ricky Starks vs. VSK

Last week's episode of AEW had 16 matches and several big moments that continued the storylines that also feature on Dynamite.

The next episode of AEW Dark will air on YouTube as usual, and it is also expected to have a few standout matches, in addition to a few storyline developments.