15-time WWE champion calls for Tony Khan to sign him to AEW

Tony Khan has made a reputation by picking up numerous former WWE stars over the years. However, 15-time Hardcore Champion Shawn Stasiak believes he could be the next to make the jump.

Fans notably chanted "slap that meat," "meat forever," and "meat" during Miro's recent bout with Powerhouse Hobbs—all of this seemingly excited Stasiak, who was once known as Meat during his run in WWE.

Taking to X after all the buzz this weekend, Shawn Stasiak reminded Tony Khan of their meeting and seemingly tried to "sell" himself to the promotion:

"Hey @TonyKhan what's up with all this "MEAT" business? I mean it was nice to "Meet" you a couple years ago backstage but cmon man....Aged Meat when preserved well....is actually AGELESS!" Stasiak posted.

After a brief stint in WWE, Shawn Stasiak left the promotion in 2002 and underwent a career change. Today, he's retired but has been a chiropractor since leaving pro wrestling. On returning to wrestling, Stasiak seemed open to another run in the Stamford-based promotion but could have shifted his sights to AEW.

The former WWE star is a fan of former AEW World Champion CM Punk

The online consensus of The Second City Saint has been back and forth over the past week. Many have criticized him and praised his exit, while others have slammed AEW and Tony Khan.

During an exclusive interview, Shawn Stasiak gave his take on the various body types in wrestling and WWE. This notably occurred shortly after CM Punk's AEW debut in 2021, and Stasiak took the chance to praise The Second City Saint in the same breath.

"With that, it would be boring to have the same body types, but I don't know, I didn't quite get it. You know there are certain guys that you just don't quite get but, now, I get them and I actually am a fan now. I love him because he's so real; I love realism," added Shawn Stasiak.

While Stasiak is officially retired, he could take on a similar role to Jeff Jarrett in AEW or use his years of experience as a wrestler and chiropractor to help the roster. Only time will tell if Tony Khan took his pitch seriously or not.

