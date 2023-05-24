Retired superstar addresses possibly returning to WWE after 21 years

Former Hardcore Champion Shawn Stasiak recently addressed the possibility of returning to WWE for the first time in over two decades.

The 52-year-old had two runs with the Stamford-based company. He signed a developmental contract in January 1998 and spent nearly two years in WWE before getting fired in December 1999 for recording a conversation between two other superstars without their permission. Although he returned to the company in mid-2001 after a short stint in WCW, Stasiak requested his release and left again in September 2002.

In a recent interview with PW Mania, the 15-time Hardcore Champion addressed the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company or joining other promotions as an in-ring performer, coach, or producer.

"I've had a few people ask me that question. I'm not opposed to it. Look everything especially at this stage of my life, everything has to make business sense you know as to be the right business. But I love mentoring. I love coaching. I love sharing my wisdom and more so my mistakes and shortcomings and failures and what worked and what didn't but also what's where I succeeded and why. But when it comes to backstage and that's just probably just being a speaker and a mentor and a wellness life coach, it’s just in me," he said.

Stasiak added:

"I love giving back and seeing the progression in goals being set and accomplished by contributing to their success and being that support. But I haven't really put much thought into it. I’ve actually thought more, you know, look, I know it’s a young man's game, I probably have, like I said, you know, I have a little bit left in the tank. I feel that I do unless I'm completely delusional. But it's something that I don't certainly would want to do full time, I wouldn't want to even remotely try to do that to my, you know, body."

Shawn Stasiak challenged Kurt Angle to a match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Speaking on his podcast, Kurt Angle recently made a few negative comments about Shawn Stasiak. Responding to these comments, the former Hardcore Champion then challenged the Olympic Gold Medalist to a match at WrestleMania 40.

In his interview with PW Mania, Stasiak stated that although he is not interested in returning to WWE as a full-time wrestler, he could return for a special feature, such as a bout against Angle.

