"That company and I could never get it right" - Shawn Stasiak on his run with WWE (Exclusive) 

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Shawn Stasiak recently spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast. During the interview, Stasiak spoke of his time in WCW and how things changed when he moved to WWE.

Stasiak mentioned that while he always wanted to work for WWE, things never worked out between him and the company. He noted that he had a much better time during his stint in WCW, where he traveled the world and received more TV time. The former WCW World Tag Team Champion hoped for a similar reception in WWE when the company bought WCW, but it didn't pan out.

"I only wanted to work for one company and that was WWE," said Stasiak. "...I realized that I made some mistakes, and I labeled myself. I was young, you know, and we learn from our mistakes. Looking back, I just didn't have the opportunity that I was hoping for with WWE. WCW just treated me better.

"I had more TV time," Stasiak continued. "I became a three-time tag team WCW World Champion. Traveled the world, made more money, had more fun. I would have loved to have that type of support and love from the office with WWE. Because ultimately, that was the only place where I ever really wanted to work. But for some reason, that company and I could never get it right."

Shawn Stasiak had two stints with WWE

Shawn Stasiak was first hired by WWE in 1999, and he was trained by Tom Prichard. He made his WWE debut on the April 13, 1999 episode of Sunday Night Heat as Meat. Stasiak's first run with the company came to an end in December 1999, when he was suspended and subsequently fired.

He then returned to the WWE again in 2001 as part of the Invasion angle when WWE bought WCW. His gimmick was that of a clumsy man who was trying to impress Stone Cold Steve Austin. The former WCW World Tag Team champion stayed with the company until he requested his release in 2002. At this point, he decided to pursue a career as a chiropractor.

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Shane McMahon,leading young WCW talents Mark Jindrak,Sean O' Haired,Chuck Palumbo,Kanyon and Shawn Stasiak to the ring back in 2001. Shane McMahon,leading young WCW talents Mark Jindrak,Sean O' Haired,Chuck Palumbo,Kanyon and Shawn Stasiak to the ring back in 2001. https://t.co/shIfI3yz72

