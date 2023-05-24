15-time champion challenges Kurt Angle to a WWE match for the first time in 24 years

Former Hardcore Champion Shawn Stasiak recently challenged WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to a retirement match at WrestleMania 40.

Between 1998 and 1999, Stasiak and Angle shared the ring a few times. The two squared off in three singles matches. While Stasiak defeated the Olympic Gold Medalist in two dark matches, he lost their only televised bout at the 1999 Survivor Series Pay-Per-View.

Speaking on his podcast, Angle recently stated that Stasiak lacked the confidence to succeed in the Stamford-based company. He also made a few other negative comments about the retired 15-time Hardcore Champion.

In a recent interview with PW Mania, Stasiak challenged Angle to a match at WrestleMania 40. The Olympic Gold Medalist previously retired from in-ring competition after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

"That's up to WWE, and that's up to Kurt Angle. I'll just say this look just like in the tweet like I said, love Kurt, respect Kurt but it all started with me, why not ended with me Kurt, full circle. WrestleMania 40, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, your home state, right? You want to end your career? Let’s do it. Forget it. What’s his name? Corbin?" he said.

The 52-year-old added:

"Baron Corbin, right, Baron Corbin, forget that man. Let's get back to the Attitude Era. Let's finish it where it all began. I was your second match, you know? And plus, that's in Philadelphia. That's the city of brotherly love. That's where Stan the Man Stasiak, my father became the fifth wrestler in the history of the WWE become champion. So why not there? I think it makes sense. He's got new knees, his neck is I think repaired, he's in great shape, he's in a happy place, he looks great. I'm in great shape. I'm open to it."

Kurt Angle refused to face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 36

Despite retiring after his match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle could have competed in the following WrestleMania. However, he declined the opportunity.

In an interview with Cafe de Rene, the Olympic Gold Medalist disclosed that Vince McMahon offered him a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 36, which he now believes he should have accepted:

"He did give me the option to go another year and wrestle Cena, and I probably should have done that looking back. I probably could have laid back and not wrestled for a good 6 or 7 or 8 months and started to get myself ready. I gained a lot of weight at this particular time, and I could go away from the product, lost the weight and got in better shape and come back and wrestle John Cena." [H/T - ITR]

