15-time WWE Hardcore Champion teases coming out of retirement at AEW Revolution

A 15-time WWE Hardcore Champion has recently hinted at the possibility of returning to in-ring action at AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

Shawn Stasiak recently took to Facebook to voice his willingness to come out of retirement at the upcoming pay-per-view at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 3, 2024. The 53-year-old expressed his interest in participating in the Meat Madness match announced for the pay-per-view on the February 21, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite.

Stasiak made his debut in WWE in 1999 and performed under the ring name Meat. The California native was linked with the heel stable, the Pretty Mean Sisters, during his first run in the promotion. Stasiak, who also competed in WCW, was also a part of The Alliance during the 2001 Invasion storyline.

Exact details regarding the Meat Madness match are not known, although Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs have already been confirmed for the match. However, in his Facebook post, Stasiak revealed his interest in being involved in the following bout at the AEW Revolution 2024.

"How can you have 'Meat Madness' at the @aew Revolution pay per view without the 'ORIGINAL MEAT' Being there??? What's wrong with this picture ? Let's go @tonykhan #Meat #Madness #Stasiak," Shawn Stasiak shared.

What the future has in store for the 53-year-old remains to be seen.

AEW star Wardlow took a shot at WWE Superstar CM Punk

Wardlow has become one of the finest homegrown stars of AEW. The Ohio native has worked with a number of top names in the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Cody Rhodes, MJF, and Samoa Joe. Another major star Wardlow had squared off with was former WWE Champion CM Punk, at whom he took a shot recently.

Wardlow cut a powerful promo on the February 21, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite. Mr. Mayhem commented on his career trajectory in the Jacksonville-based promotion and talked about the opponents he had faced. Wardlow further voiced his resolve to become the AEW World Champion and situate himself at the top of the roster.

At one point in the promo, the Undisputed Kingdom member made a reference to CM Punk, who was signed with the company from 2021 to 2023. Wardlow faced the Best in the World on the January 12, 2022, episode of Dynamite. Punk won the match despite taking a brutal beating at the hands of the former TNT Champion.

"Because the Best in the World, the 'Real' Heavyweight Champion, I beat his a** like nobody has in his entire career. His body is still falling apart, from me!" Wardlow said.

It remains to be seen whether Wardlow will challenge Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship after the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. CM Punk, who returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, is currently sidelined with an injury that he sustained during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

What is next for Wardlow in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

