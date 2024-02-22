Wardlow has just fired shots at several major stars, including former AEW World Champion CM Punk, during his latest promo tonight on Dynamite.

Mr. Mayhem expressed his frustrations at how he has been booked as of recently. He provided some receipts and claimed that he has gone toe to toe with several big names and has been reflecting on why he has fallen from star status.

He looked back at some of his accomplishments and took shots at CM Punk. He claimed that during their previous match in 2022, he dominated the match and showed a helpless side of Punk that he had never seen in his entire career. He also referenced his most recent injury.

"Because The Best in the World, the "Real" Heavyweight Champion, I beat his a*ss like nobody has in his entire career. His body is still falling apart, from me!"

Wardlow then brought up MJF and Samoa Joe, the two most recent AEW World Champions. He talked about how he had already defeated the two in the past.

To end his promo, the former TNT Champion mentioned that he wished to stop taking on small fry, as he wanted better competition this time. It remains to be seen who Tony Khan and AEW pit him against.

