15-year WWE veteran confirms texting AEW's Cope (fka Edge): "Just please consider me"

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion disclosed how he texted Cope (fka Edge) to eventually wrestle him in AEW. The first-ever match took place last year.

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) texted Cope for a match last year. Cardona was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 after 15 years with the company. He also had a history with the former Edge, as he was one of the 'Edgeheads' along with Curt Hawkins back in 2007-08.

Last year, on AEW Collision in March, Cardona finally realized his dream of wrestling Adam Copeland when he answered the Cope open challenge. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Cardona reflected on how circumstances didn't let his match with Copeland happen until AEW opened the door.

"Then Adam eventually gets the unfortunate career-ending injury, he retires. Then he comes back, and I'm in WWE, but then I get fired, and then he leaves and goes to AEW. Well, this match could actually happen now because AEW, the forbidden door, they're always bringing people in."

Cardona further revealed how he finally got to wrestle Cope by texting him when he was doing the 'Cope Open' challenge for the TNT Title last year.

"So he was doing the Cope open, and I just shot him a text saying basically, 'Hey man, if you ever need an opponent, just please consider me.' He said something like, 'Yeah, I think this story is coming to an end, but if we ever do it again, I'll keep you in mind.' I totally forgot about it. Couple months later, got the call. 'Can you show up Saturday?' I had to cancel my match with Ultimo Dragon. But yes, I was there and it was an absolute dream match." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Ex-WWE star considers his match with Cope (fka Edge) a career highlight

Former WWE star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) declared his match with Cope in AEW as a career highlight, as he considered the former Edge as his mentor. Cardona also admitted that he thought that the dream match would never happen.

"Career highlight for sure. You know, having that match with Adam, it was a match I never thought would happen." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Moreover, Matt Cardona continues to be a big deal on the indie wrestling scene, and only time will tell what the future has in store for him.

