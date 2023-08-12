16-time champion from WWE has confirmed talks with Tony Khan about possibly joining AEW

Tony Khan seemingly has his hands full, with contract talk all the time. But the man may have some more work after a 16-time WWE champion confirmed the possibility of him joining AEW. Wrestling fans will be pleased because the star in question is a crowd favorite.

And he's none other than Mr. Wednesday Night, Rob Van Dam, who recently had a grueling match with Jack Perry for the FTW Championship. The wrestling match had some excruciatingly violent spots involving chairs and saw RVD take the loss, however, the feud between him and Perry doesn't seem to be over yet.

Post-match, RVD was positive about whether he'd return to AEW. He revealed as much on his 1 of a Kind podcast saying:

"Well, was it talked about between me and Tony [Khan] about me coming back? Yeah. The details of that conversation? We’ll have to wait and see." [H/T ITRWrestling]

Rob Van Dam's name always comes up on the list of wrestlers who brought hardcore to the mainstream wrestling audience. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee was one of the most exciting talents in Paul Heyman's ECW promotion and has challenged and beat the best in the WWE, including John Cena back in 2006. He is the only wrestler to hold the WWE Championship and the ECW World Heavyweight championship together, after Paul Heyman reintroduced the latter.

Tony Khan has worked hard to create the most exciting roster for AEW

Tony Khan started off AEW in January 2019. He first welcomed Chris Jericho to its fold, and then went on to bring in some household names of wrestling into the roster, the likes of Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Andrade, Billy Gunn, Jon Moxley, and so many others. Khan's business expertise was seemingly evident when The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens revealed that he had said 'yes' to the WWE before Tony Khan offered him an AEW contract.

However, wrestling is a business, and there are several aspects connected to whether Tony will offer a contract to RVD and whether he will accept it. But one thing's for sure, fans are eagerly awaiting a full-time RVD return to the ring.

What do you think? Will Tony offer a contract to RVD, and will RVD accept? Tell us in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?