18-time WWE champion claims he could show up in AEW and draw over 1 million viewers for Dynamite

The 18-time WWE champion has made a bold claim regarding the potential viewership draw for AEW Dynamite. The star in question is none other than Bully Ray.

AEW's rising star and new FTW champion, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, has embraced his heel persona and generates excitement among fans. He is set to face former WWE Superstar Jerry Lynn on Dynamite next week. The confrontation arose when the latter praised his generation, especially ECW, for laying the foundation for the current stars.

Former WWE Bully Ray, who has won multiple titles during his time in the promotion, including World Tag Team Championship, Tag Team Championship, and Hardcore Championship, recently made a significant statement about Jungle Boy.

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed his belief that he and fellow wrestler Tommy Dreamer could draw over a million viewers if they appeared on Dynamite.

"If the story went down the ECW road and I showed up in the right town ... there's monster business to be done there. This is not me blowing smoke up my own ass ... if you announced that Bully Ray, or even Tommy Dreamer to the matter, were showing up on 'AEW Dynamite' on whatever week it was, to come face-to-face and confront Jack Perry, you're doing over a million viewers," Ray said.

Furthermore, Ray said that Tommy Dreamer fits the part perfectly as he and Taz were the best of friends, with Dreamer also being the best man at his wedding:

"Tommy fits the part the best. Him and Taz were the bestest of best friends, Tommy was Taz' best man at his wedding. The story is so deep, it's there if you want to go down the ECW road. If you do go down that ECW road, you will make Jack Perry a bigger star at the end of this story than you can with any other talent that's in ECW right now." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

AEW star Jungle Boy sends warning to former WWE Superstar Jerry Lynn

AEW star "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry responded to the unexpected news of WWE legend Jerry Lynn coming out of retirement to face him in the ring.

After the announcement, Jack Perry expressed his thoughts on Twitter with a cryptic tweet.

"RIP Jerry," Jack Perry tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

The match is set to take place on Dynamite's 200th episode next week. This highly anticipated willing to be a must-see showdown between the two stars.

