2-time AEW champion might have quitely turned babyface during Beach Break 2025

A major AEW star has given yet another hint at their full transformation back to being a babyface tonight on Dynamite: Beach Break. This comes after he stayed as a heel for more than a year.

'Hangman' Adam Page turned heel due to his feud with Swerve Strickland. He became ruthless, desperate, and detached from his morals. This was the case until he finally got his rematch with his rival and took him down for good. Since then, he has been on the road back to being a crowd-favorite who can discern right from wrong.

Last week, Hangman opened up about his struggles, how he shifted back to being who the people wanted him to be, and his goal of capturing the AEW world title at All In: Texas.

It seems that the transformation is incomplete, as he has still shown changes in behavior. The two-time AEW champion came out tonight for his match from the "heel tunnel," but he signed some autographs for kids at the ringside on his way to the ring, which is unlikely for a heel character. A clip of the wholesome moment can be found below.

Should 'Hangman' Adam Page be the one to head to All In: Texas, this could be his crowning moment, as he would not only dethrone Jon Moxley but also become the champion everyone wants.

