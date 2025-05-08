Top star cuts scathing promo on AEW Dynamite hours after making major Triple H comments

AEW Dynamite saw a top star cut a scathing promo just hours after taking shots at WWE. This was something that the fans did not see coming.
Hangman Adam Page opened the show by discussing what has been happening in his life over the past few months. Will Ospreay then came out and began talking to Page about his recent struggles. This was just hours after he said that he does not hate Triple H and that he did not think WrestleMania 41 was a great event.
The star then proceeded to say that he does not care about the struggles of Hangman Adam Page and that all he cares about is their upcoming Owen Hart Tournament’s final match at AEW Double or Nothing. As they were engrossed in a promo battle, out came Ospreay’s former mentor, Don Callis, alongside The Don Callis Family.
The cunning customer managed to fan the flames between both Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page, and the segment ended with the two stars clearly having a lot of tension. With Double or Nothing approaching, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in this match and how it will impact their futures when it comes to going after the top prize, which is Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship.