2-time champion finally returns to AEW after nearly six months

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 25, 2025 01:40 GMT
Former Champion made his return to Dynamite tonight. (Image via X/@AEW)
Former Champion made his return to Dynamite tonight. (Image via X/@AEW)

AEW has recently been hit with injuries to some of its top stars, with the likes of Will Ospreay, Swerve Strikland, and Wardlow all out of action with lengthy injuries. In this difficult time for the promotion, the return of a two-time champion to the company is certainly a welcome surprise for the fans.

The star in question is former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. Freshly Squeezed made his return from injury on tonight's edition of Dynamite to a loud reception from the fans in the arena. The 41-year-old is one of the most popular stars on the roster, and his return was a major boost for the promotion.

Cassidy had been sidelined with a shoulder injury since March 2025, and it was rumored that he's set to make his return soon enough. He was revealed to be Mark Briscoe and Hologram's mystery partner in their six-man tag team match against the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita, Hechicero, and the AEW Unified Champion, Kazuchike Okada.

Next week's edition of Dynamite will be a special one for the promotion as it will be the sixth anniversary of the promotion's flagship show. Dynamite began on October 2, 2019, and next week's episode will be a grand affair, with a huge title match having already been announced following Orange Cassidy's return match on this week's episode.

Cassidy teamed up with Mark Briscoe and Hologram, who is on a 34-match winning streak following their win tonight. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher challenged Hologram for a Title vs Streak match at next week's episode of Dynamite after the Don Callis Family were defeated by the trio. The 6th Anniversary edition of Dynamite is also set to be the first appearance of Jurassic Express since they reunited at All Out 2025.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
